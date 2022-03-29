International
Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon 'Confrontational Approach' as Brussels Adopts Defence Strategy
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that the United States will also refrain from fuelling the situation in light of the EU adopting its new defence strategy. 29.03.2022
Moscow calls on the European Union to abandon its "confrontaitonal approach" towards Russia in light of Brussels' new defence strategy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
russia, europe, eu

Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon 'Confrontational Approach' as Brussels Adopts Defence Strategy

13:09 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 29.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that the United States will also refrain from fuelling the situation in light of the EU adopting its new defence strategy.
Moscow calls on the European Union to abandon its "confrontaitonal approach" towards Russia in light of Brussels' new defence strategy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
