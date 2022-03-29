https://sputniknews.com/20220329/moscow-calls-on-eu-to-abandon-confrontational-approach-as-brussels-adopts-defence-strategy-1094293999.html
Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon 'Confrontational Approach' as Brussels Adopts Defence Strategy
Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon 'Confrontational Approach' as Brussels Adopts Defence Strategy
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that the United States will also refrain from fuelling the situation in light of the EU adopting its new... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T13:09+0000
2022-03-29T13:09+0000
2022-03-29T13:17+0000
russia
europe
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Moscow calls on the European Union to abandon its "confrontaitonal approach" towards Russia in light of Brussels' new defence strategy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, europe, eu
Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon 'Confrontational Approach' as Brussels Adopts Defence Strategy
13:09 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 29.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that the United States will also refrain from fuelling the situation in light of the EU adopting its new defence strategy.
Moscow calls on the European Union to abandon its "confrontaitonal approach" towards Russia in light of Brussels' new defence strategy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.