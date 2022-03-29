https://sputniknews.com/20220329/kremlin-on-bidens-remarks-on-putin-personal-insults-cannot-but-leave-their-mark-1094290858.html

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot But Leave Their Mark

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot But Leave Their Mark

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Personal insults cannot but leave their mark, they should not be used in the rhetoric of the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Nevertheless, the official noted that Russia and the US need dialogue, including on security issues, adding that it is in the interests of both sides and the entire world.On Saturday, Biden said during a speech in Warsaw that Putin cannot remain in power, but the White House immediately tied to walk back his statement, saying the US president meant Putin must not decide for Ukraine. On Monday, Biden said that he was expressing his personal feelings toward Putin and not indicating a change in US policy.

