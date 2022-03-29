International
Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot But Leave Their Mark
Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot But Leave Their Mark
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Personal insults cannot but leave their mark, they should not be used in the rhetoric of the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
joe biden
vladimir putin
russia
us
Nevertheless, the official noted that Russia and the US need dialogue, including on security issues, adding that it is in the interests of both sides and the entire world.On Saturday, Biden said during a speech in Warsaw that Putin cannot remain in power, but the White House immediately tied to walk back his statement, saying the US president meant Putin must not decide for Ukraine. On Monday, Biden said that he was expressing his personal feelings toward Putin and not indicating a change in US policy.
joe biden, vladimir putin, russia, us

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot But Leave Their Mark

11:26 GMT 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / SPUTNIKU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / SPUTNIK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Personal insults cannot but leave their mark, they should not be used in the rhetoric of the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent remarks of US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Personal insults cannot but leave their mark on relations between heads of state. Especially, personal insults, which should not have a place in the rhetoric of the head of state at all. This, of course, is a factor that has a negative impact," Peskov told reporters.

Nevertheless, the official noted that Russia and the US need dialogue, including on security issues, adding that it is in the interests of both sides and the entire world.

"One way or another, and sooner or later, we will have to talk about issues of strategic stability, security, and so on — those issues that only we can and should discuss," he added.

On Saturday, Biden said during a speech in Warsaw that Putin cannot remain in power, but the White House immediately tied to walk back his statement, saying the US president meant Putin must not decide for Ukraine. On Monday, Biden said that he was expressing his personal feelings toward Putin and not indicating a change in US policy.
