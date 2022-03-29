https://sputniknews.com/20220329/kremlin-calls-claims-of-abramovichs-poisoning-part-of-information-warfare-1094287711.html
Kremlin Calls Claims of Abramovich's 'Poisoning' Part of Information Warfare
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected claims that Moscow is involved in the alleged poisoning of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, calling such reports a "part of the information warfare" going on.
09:45 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 29.03.2022)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected claims that Moscow is involved in the alleged poisoning of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, calling such reports a "part of the information warfare" going on.