Kim Kardashian Apologises for Her Viral 'Get Up and Work' Advice to Women in Business

Earlier this month, Hollywood star Kim Kardashian faced flak for her comments during a video interview in which she commented that "nobody wants to work these... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has apologised for her controversial statements during a video interview in which she advised women in business to "get your f***ing ass up and work". She said that her words were "taken out of context" sparking a social media uproar and drawing a lot of criticism. Kardashian appeared on "Good Morning America" (GMA) and explained that her comments were "not a blanket statement" and that she was responding after being asked about being "famous for being famous" and achieving overnight success.Clarifying her position, she said: "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context". "And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was 'after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous'. And… my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women".In the viral video, Kardashian can be heard giving advice to women, saying: "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments. And show up and do the work".Her remarks sparked a social media uproar as netizens hit out at Kardashian for "berating" women by saying that they don't want to work.Many others said that having been born into a rich and famous family and growing up in posh Beverly Hills, Kardashian seems to be disconnected from the plights and struggles of working-class women who strive to make a living and run their house.Actress Jameela Jamil also called her out, saying that no one needs advice about work ethic from a person who was born rich.One Twitter user, Jessica DeFino, claimed she was an editor for all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' apps and said she was underpaid despite working long hours.

