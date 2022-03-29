https://sputniknews.com/20220329/joe-biden-proposes-funding-for-more-death-and-destruction-1094272838.html

Joe Biden Proposes Funding for More Death and Destruction

Biden Accidentally Tells The Truth About Ukraine, How Neo-Cold Wars Will Affect Latin America, Mississippi Workers Strike For Fair Pay

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss Joe Biden’s call for regime change in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, why this comment is so concerning considering the history of US efforts at regime change around the world despise the White House’s attempts to walk back the comments, and Biden’s comments which suggest that the US and NATO seek to prolong this war.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss how Latin America will be affected by the US brewing a new cold war against China and Russia, how emerging multipolarity might affect how the US may choose to wage its cold war effort now that China has become another major player in the region, how the US may attempt to exercise Monroeism and retain its control over Latin America as the imperial status quo is challenged, and what a new, multipolar world order could mean for Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bezal Jupiter, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Mississippi to discuss a recent strike by Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi over unfair labor practices, what the workers are demanding and the conditions that they face because of their extremely poor pay, the victories that have already been won by union workers in Hattiesburg despite the challenges posed to organizing in the South, and the layers of exploitation faced by Maximus workers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss Joe Biden’s efforts to fund death, bloodshed, in his new budget proposal through giving more money to police and proposing a higher war budget, how Black people should respond to the deteriorating capitalist and imperialist system and the need for a system that works for working and poor people, the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and what her path to the nomination reveals about the Black misleadership class, and the racist hypocrisy of the US allowing Ukrainian refugees into the country in light of the efforts to keep Haitian refugees out of the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

