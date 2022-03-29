https://sputniknews.com/20220329/ive-received-no-message-from-messi-joan-laporta-dismisses-talk-of-lionels-return-to-barcelona-1094279549.html

'I've Received No Message From Messi': Joan Laporta Dismisses Talk of Lionel's Return to Barcelona

For more than two decades, Lionel Messi and Barcelona were considered synonyms. But the Catalans dropped a bombshell last summer, announcing the end of their... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has brushed aside talk of Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou after financial constraints didn't allow them to register his contract in 2021, forcing him to sign for Ligue 1 leaders PSG.Revealing that their relationship has ruptured since the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left for the Parc des Princes, Laporta claimed that he was no longer in touch with Messi."I've received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning back to Barcelona", Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1. "As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue"."I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel worse for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting", Laporta added.The Blaugrana chief argued that the legendary footballer wasn't even in his scheme of things in Catalonia as manager Xavi Hernandez was focused on building an entirely new team.While Laporta dubbed Messi a "forever winner", and even disclosed that letting him go last year was tough, he emphasised that it was a decision taken for the benefit of the club. "We're not considering [Messi's return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he'll always be a winner", the 62-year-old Spanish politician continued. "For me it sure wasn't easy [for him to go], but as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do", he concluded.Unlike in Spain, where he was a goalscoring wizard, Messi has struggled in Paris. What's more, he hasn't received the same kind of respect at PSG. While fans chanted his name in unison at Camp Nou, he was recently jeered by French fans during a Ligue 1 game. Against this backdrop, reports have been rising about his growing frustration with the Parisians. Spanish media has gone as far as to say that he's missing his Barcelona days and a return to his boyhood club was in the cards.However, a reunion is looking highly improbable, at least while Laporta is at the helm there.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

