FDA Authorizes Second Booster Shot as CDC Says Omicron BA.2 Now Dominant Strain in US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain has become the dominant cause of COVID-19 in the United States. The variant is more contagious than the original Omicron strain, which was already extremely infectious, but does not seem to be more virulent or more able to penetrate vaccines.Despite the shift, the CDC hasn’t recorded any noticeable increase in nationwide daily new cases, which have held near Monday’s seven-day average of 27,775 new cases for nearly two weeks. A February study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle suggested that 73% of Americans are now immune to the Omicron variant.Also on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those over the age of 50 or who are immunocompromised. The authorization includes the Pfizer and Moderna shots and is recommended to be given at least four months after the first booster shot was received.“Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so,” he added.Marks later told reporters that the agency had not made the decision based on variant-specific booster data because the quantity of data necessary to do so would not be available for months.The Omicron variant has been responsible for the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the US thus far, sending daily new cases above 1 million in early January 2022 as well as causing the deaths of roughly 100,000 Americans between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022. However, both numbers may actually be far higher, the CDC has warned, with a recent infection-induced antibody seroprevalence survey finding there may have been twice as many COVID-19 cases as were detected by authorities.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted last week that the raging outbreak of BA.2 in Western Europe would likely cause an uptick in US infections, but is not likely to be severe enough to force the return of safety restrictions, such as mask-wearing.Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle who worked on the immunization report, told the Associated Press in February that he was “optimistic” that “even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not.”

