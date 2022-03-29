https://sputniknews.com/20220329/delhi-high-court-slams-twitter-for-discrimination-against-hindus-1094280517.html

Delhi High Court Slams Twitter for Discrimination Against Hindus

The court directed Twitter to file an explanation of its policy regarding a permanent ban on an account by 6 September. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Delhi High Court has lashed out Twitter for being insensitive towards people of various ethnic backgrounds, a media report said on Tuesday.The court on Monday criticised the microblogging site for not taking swift action to block the account of an atheistic organisation that posted "blasphemous content" about a Hindu deity.A bench comprised of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla made its observations while hearing the public interest litigation filed by an individual, Aditya Deshwal, who had objected to certain posts by a Twitter handle named AtheistRepublic on Hindu goddess Kaali."It seems you will block the content related to a particular community because you're biased towards them", the two-judge bench said, adding "You are not bothered about sensitivities of people of other regions of the world or ethnicities. We dare to say that if these kinds of things were done in relation to another religion, you would be much more careful, more sensitive".Twitter's representative said that users post all kinds of content on the platform and it could not block all their accounts in the absence of a court order. In response, the court said, "If this is the logic, then why have you blocked Mr Trump?" Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Twitter, said that it had removed the objectionable content in the present case, and an official complaint had been registered as well.Meanwhile, the lawyer representing @AtheistRepublic said that its account could not be blocked or suspended without being given an opportunity to be heard in court.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

