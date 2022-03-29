https://sputniknews.com/20220329/chinas-foreign-ministry-says-oil-companies-not-urged-to-review-russia-business-1094291305.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Oil Companies Not Urged to Review Russia Business

The Chinese Foreign Ministry never advised the country's three largest oil and gas corporations to reconsider their activities in Russia and business relations with Russian partners, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) to review their business ties with Russian partners and local operations and urged them not to make rash moves in buying Russian assets.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions has had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.Chinese President Xi Jingping during a conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden said that further escalation of sanctions will lead to serious crises in the world economy, trade, finance, energy and food.Earlier this month, Reuters reported, citing sources, that China's state-run energy giant Sinopec Group has suspended talks with Sibur, Russia’s largest petrochemical producer, on investing up to $500 million in a new plant in Russia. The sources said that the Chinese side allegedly took a break in the negotiation process after Gennady Timchenko, a member of Sibur's board of directors, fell under Western sanctions. Sibur denies the information, the company told Sputnik.

