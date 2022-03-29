https://sputniknews.com/20220329/brazilian-president-hospitalized-with-stomach-pain---reports-1094278106.html

Brazilian President Hospitalized With Stomach Pain - Reports

Brazilian President Hospitalized With Stomach Pain - Reports

The president of Brazil survived an assassination attempt during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora of Minas Gerais state about a month before the... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was delivered to a military hospital for examination after he felt abdominal pain, G1 News agency reported late on Monday.According to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the president is now feeling well.Bolsonaro was hospitalized in early January due to intestinal problems. In July, he was also hospitalized due to hiccups that lasted about ten days. The frequent hiccuping saw him under medical supervision for approximately two days.In 2018, Bolsonaro, as a presidential candidate, was stabbed while meeting with voters in the southeast of the country. As a result of the incident, the politician spent three weeks in the hospital, where he underwent four surgeries.

