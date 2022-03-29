https://sputniknews.com/20220329/bomb-threat-prompts-cancellation-of-jill-bidens-class-at-virginia-community-college-1094298527.html

Bomb Threat Prompts Cancellation of Jill Biden’s Class at Virginia Community College

Bomb Threat Prompts Cancellation of Jill Biden’s Class at Virginia Community College

Jill Biden teaches classes at Northern Virginia Community College every Tuesday morning. She has been a professor of English at the college since 2009. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T17:07+0000

2022-03-29T17:07+0000

2022-03-29T17:07+0000

us

jill biden

bomb threat

university

campus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094298851_0:18:3121:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_d6a48d18f6621b14f2462945e3a09195.jpg

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was prevented from teaching her class at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.It was not immediately clear whether the bomb threat was related to Biden.Students were advised to avoid the area and "follow instructions of authorities" as the college closed all campuses at 11:30 a.m. local time. All in-person classes, including the one taught by the first lady, were cancelled, while remote classes continued as scheduled. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.The first lady has been an English professor at NOVA for over 10 years, teaching classes there every Tuesday morning.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, jill biden, bomb threat, university, campus