Bomb Threat Prompts Cancellation of Jill Biden's Class at Virginia Community College
Bomb Threat Prompts Cancellation of Jill Biden’s Class at Virginia Community College
Jill Biden teaches classes at Northern Virginia Community College every Tuesday morning. She has been a professor of English at the college since 2009. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was prevented from teaching her class at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.It was not immediately clear whether the bomb threat was related to Biden.Students were advised to avoid the area and "follow instructions of authorities" as the college closed all campuses at 11:30 a.m. local time. All in-person classes, including the one taught by the first lady, were cancelled, while remote classes continued as scheduled. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.The first lady has been an English professor at NOVA for over 10 years, teaching classes there every Tuesday morning.
Bomb Threat Prompts Cancellation of Jill Biden’s Class at Virginia Community College
Jill Biden teaches classes at Northern Virginia Community College every Tuesday morning. She has been a professor of English at the college since 2009.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was prevented from teaching her class at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.
"The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning", the first lady's office said in a statement. "At no point was she in any danger".
It was not immediately clear whether the bomb threat was related to Biden.
Students were advised to avoid the area and "follow instructions of authorities" as the college closed all campuses at 11:30 a.m. local time.
All in-person classes, including the one taught by the first lady, were cancelled, while remote classes continued as scheduled. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The first lady has been an English professor at NOVA for over 10 years, teaching classes there every Tuesday morning.