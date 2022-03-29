https://sputniknews.com/20220329/biden-signs-into-law-legislation-making-lynching-federal-hate-crime-1094305660.html

Biden Signs Into Law Legislation Making Lynching Federal Hate Crime

Biden Signs Into Law Legislation Making Lynching Federal Hate Crime

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden signed into law legislation that makes lynching in the United States a federal hate crime. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T21:36+0000

2022-03-29T21:36+0000

2022-03-29T21:36+0000

emmett till

lynching

us

hate crimes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105009/44/1050094448_78:0:2972:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_806abfc9570566aa3850562ed880e48f.jpg

"I just signed into law the 'Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,' making lynching a federal hate crime," Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday.Biden said racial hate is not an old problem in the United States, but it is a persistent problem.Media reported that some 4,743 people were lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, a majority of them African Americans.The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was killed in 1955 by a group of White men in the state of Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a White woman.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

emmett till, lynching, us, hate crimes