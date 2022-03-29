https://sputniknews.com/20220329/biden-signs-into-law-legislation-making-lynching-federal-hate-crime-1094305660.html
Biden Signs Into Law Legislation Making Lynching Federal Hate Crime
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden signed into law legislation that makes lynching in the United States a federal hate crime. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
"I just signed into law the 'Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,' making lynching a federal hate crime," Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday.Biden said racial hate is not an old problem in the United States, but it is a persistent problem.Media reported that some 4,743 people were lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, a majority of them African Americans.The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was killed in 1955 by a group of White men in the state of Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a White woman.
