Biden Seen Holding Cheat Sheets Titled 'Tough Putin Q&A' at Monday Presser

On Monday, President Biden was spotted using cheat sheets while speaking to reporters at the White House during an unscripted Q&A about his recent controversial statement in Warsaw.Several possible questions by reporters can be read in the papers, including “If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?”Nevertheless, the President said he didn’t apologize as he wasn’t then or now “articulating a policy change,” and only “expressing moral outrage.”When questioned further by PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins over the possible consequences of such ambiguity, the President repeated his statements from several days ago in a confusing and convoluted manner. At the end of Biden's visit to Poland where he met with President Andrzej Duda, the US president delivered a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and addressed the current situation in Ukraine.“This man cannot remain in power,” he said, referring to Putin, who started the special military operation to “demilitarize” and “denazificate” Ukraine on February 24.

