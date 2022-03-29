International
Biden Seen Holding Cheat Sheets Titled 'Tough Putin Q&A' at Monday Presser
Biden Seen Holding Cheat Sheets Titled 'Tough Putin Q&A' at Monday Presser
President Joe Biden, speaking on Saturday in Warsaw, Poland, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Later, the White House had to... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
On Monday, President Biden was spotted using cheat sheets while speaking to reporters at the White House during an unscripted Q&amp;A about his recent controversial statement in Warsaw.Several possible questions by reporters can be read in the papers, including “If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?”Nevertheless, the President said he didn’t apologize as he wasn’t then or now “articulating a policy change,” and only “expressing moral outrage.”When questioned further by PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins over the possible consequences of such ambiguity, the President repeated his statements from several days ago in a confusing and convoluted manner. At the end of Biden's visit to Poland where he met with President Andrzej Duda, the US president delivered a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and addressed the current situation in Ukraine.“This man cannot remain in power,” he said, referring to Putin, who started the special military operation to “demilitarize” and “denazificate” Ukraine on February 24.
viral, joe biden, vladimir putin, press conference

Biden Seen Holding Cheat Sheets Titled 'Tough Putin Q&A' at Monday Presser

01:45 GMT 29.03.2022
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / Slawomir Kaminski/AGENCJA WYBORC
Alexandra Kashirina
President Joe Biden, speaking on Saturday in Warsaw, Poland, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Later, the White House had to clarify that Biden was referring to Putin's control of neighboring regions and wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia.
On Monday, President Biden was spotted using cheat sheets while speaking to reporters at the White House during an unscripted Q&A about his recent controversial statement in Warsaw.
Several possible questions by reporters can be read in the papers, including “If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?”
“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt towards the actions of this man. I was not articulating a change in policy,” the canned answer says.
Nevertheless, the President said he didn’t apologize as he wasn’t then or now “articulating a policy change,” and only “expressing moral outrage.”
When questioned further by PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins over the possible consequences of such ambiguity, the President repeated his statements from several days ago in a confusing and convoluted manner.
“It’s more an aspiration than anything. He shouldn’t be in power,” he told. “People like this shouldn’t be ruling countries, but they do. The fact is they do, but it doesn’t mean I can’t express my outrage about it.”
At the end of Biden's visit to Poland where he met with President Andrzej Duda, the US president delivered a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and addressed the current situation in Ukraine.
“This man cannot remain in power,” he said, referring to Putin, who started the special military operation to “demilitarize” and “denazificate” Ukraine on February 24.
A member of Biden's office later explained that “the President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” and Biden “was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”
