https://sputniknews.com/20220329/biden-appears-to-reveal-ukrainian-forces-trained-by-us-troops-in-poland-1094286283.html

Biden Appears to Reveal Ukrainian Forces Trained by US Troops in Poland

Biden Appears to Reveal Ukrainian Forces Trained by US Troops in Poland

Over the past few weeks, the US has provided $300 million worth of military hardware to the Ukrainian armed forces, with much of that aid going via Poland... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T09:35+0000

2022-03-29T09:35+0000

2022-03-29T09:35+0000

us

ukraine

russia

joe biden

vladimir putin

special operation

troops

soldiers

forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094285527_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_f9690b2dff3349ab72435b9df340de3a.jpg

It appears that US President Joe Biden has revealed that American troops are actively training Ukrainian forces in Poland amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, according to Politico.The incident occurred on Monday, when POTUS was answering a reporter's question about the comments he made when meeting paratroopers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division last week in Poland, in which he implied that American forces would be going to Ukraine in an apparent gaffe.Politico noted that "it's possible Biden meant to say 'American' when he said 'Ukrainian' on the second instance, or he exaggerated the extent to which American soldiers advise the Ukrainian forces on how to use the security assistance the [Biden] administration has provided".The view was partly echoed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who slammed Biden for appearing to make it clear that US troops are training Ukrainians in Poland, adding that such information would "surely" be classified.He spoke as CNN cited an unnamed White House source as saying that US troops' interaction with their Ukrainian counterparts pertains to providing Ukraine with security assistance."There are Ukrainian soldiers in Poland interacting on a regular basis with US troops, and that's what the president was referring to", the source asserted.This came after Biden addressed members of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, apparently hinting that the paratroopers may be sent to Ukraine.A White House official was quick to argue that the remarks don't mean Biden was changing his stance on deploying the military to Ukraine. "The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position", the official stated.Although the Biden administration has been supplying millions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine's military, POTUS recently scrapped a Polish proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine with US help. The US president warned that Washington's facilitation of the transaction could trigger a new world war.Russia's special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, ukraine, russia, joe biden, vladimir putin, special operation, troops, soldiers, forces