Biden Appears to Reveal Ukrainian Forces Trained by US Troops in Poland
Over the past few weeks, the US has provided $300 million worth of military hardware to the Ukrainian armed forces, with much of that aid going via Poland... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
It appears that US President Joe Biden has revealed that American troops are actively training Ukrainian forces in Poland amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, according to Politico.The incident occurred on Monday, when POTUS was answering a reporter's question about the comments he made when meeting paratroopers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division last week in Poland, in which he implied that American forces would be going to Ukraine in an apparent gaffe.Politico noted that "it's possible Biden meant to say 'American' when he said 'Ukrainian' on the second instance, or he exaggerated the extent to which American soldiers advise the Ukrainian forces on how to use the security assistance the [Biden] administration has provided".The view was partly echoed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who slammed Biden for appearing to make it clear that US troops are training Ukrainians in Poland, adding that such information would "surely" be classified.He spoke as CNN cited an unnamed White House source as saying that US troops' interaction with their Ukrainian counterparts pertains to providing Ukraine with security assistance."There are Ukrainian soldiers in Poland interacting on a regular basis with US troops, and that's what the president was referring to", the source asserted.This came after Biden addressed members of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, apparently hinting that the paratroopers may be sent to Ukraine.A White House official was quick to argue that the remarks don't mean Biden was changing his stance on deploying the military to Ukraine. "The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position", the official stated.Although the Biden administration has been supplying millions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine's military, POTUS recently scrapped a Polish proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine with US help. The US president warned that Washington's facilitation of the transaction could trigger a new world war.Russia's special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
It appears that US President Joe Biden has revealed that American troops are actively training Ukrainian forces in Poland amid Russia's ongoing special military operation
in Ukraine, according to Politico
.
The incident occurred on Monday, when POTUS was answering a reporter's question about the comments he made when meeting paratroopers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division last week in Poland, in which he implied that American forces would be going to Ukraine in an apparent gaffe.
During Monday's press conference, however, Biden denied he had meant it, adding: "We're talking about helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland". When asked to clarify, the US president said that he was "referring to being with, and talking with, the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland".
Politico noted that "it's possible Biden meant to say 'American' when he said 'Ukrainian' on the second instance, or he exaggerated the extent to which American soldiers advise the Ukrainian forces on how to use the security assistance the [Biden] administration has provided".
The view was partly echoed by Senator Ted Cruz
(R-TX), who slammed Biden for appearing to make it clear that US troops are training Ukrainians in Poland, adding that such information would "surely" be classified.
"It may be that he's explaining secrets on national television. Every time he explains one thing, it gets worse and worse and worse, and we've got nuclear weapons pointed at each other. It is incredibly dangerous, this kind of presidential weakness", Cruz told Fox News.
He spoke as CNN cited an unnamed White House source as saying that US troops' interaction with their Ukrainian counterparts pertains to providing Ukraine with security assistance.
"There are Ukrainian soldiers in Poland interacting on a regular basis with US troops, and that's what the president was referring to", the source asserted.
This came after Biden addressed members of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, apparently hinting that the paratroopers may be sent to Ukraine.
"You're going to see when you're there, and some of you have been there, you're gonna see — you're gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, 'I'm not leaving, I'm holding my ground'", the 46th president said.
A White House official was quick to argue that the remarks don't mean Biden was changing his stance on deploying the military to Ukraine. "The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position", the official stated.
Although the Biden administration has been supplying millions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine's military, POTUS recently scrapped a Polish proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine with US help. The US president warned that Washington's facilitation of the transaction could trigger a new world war.
Russia's special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry
stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.
