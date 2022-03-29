https://sputniknews.com/20220329/ban-on-fine-wine-export-to-russia-to-hard-hit-french-producers-italian-winemaker-says-1094287512.html

Ban on Fine Wine Export to Russia to Hard-Hit French Producers, Italian Winemaker Says

The export ban on wine worth more than 300 euros ($329) per bottle to Russia would hit French producers, Giordano Emo Capodilista, a major Italian winemaker told Sputnik, adding that Russian wine would hardly replace European wine if all EU imports fell under the ban.

Emo Capodilista, who is also vice president of Italian association of agricultural producers Confagricoltura, said the overall volume of European wine exports to Russia totals 350 million euros, with sparkling varieties being the most popular.The European Union has previously banned exports of luxury goods to Russia, including caviar and alcohol, including wines, worth over 300 euros.Emo Capodilista said that he respected European laws, but considered wine an international product. The winemaker also expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, which would allow producers to resume working with Russia.The problem of wine supply in Russia is also addressed in the report of another association of wine producers, Coldiretti. It notes that restaurants and hotels in Russia are suffering from a shortage of Italian products "because of the sanctions and the depreciation of the ruble". The volume of Italian wine supply to Russia enjoyed an increase of 18% and amounted to 150 million euros in 2021, the report says.According to Russian operators, some of the deliveries were disrupted, and a number of agents reduced the period of deferred payment or canceled it altogether. Other products, such as Italian pasta, with exports reaching 28 million euros, are also facing supply difficulties on the Russian market. Coldiretti also highlights problems with exports of olive oil, worth some 32 million euros, and coffee, which reached 80 million euros in 2021.

