Australia Imposes Sanctions on 39 Russians It Claims Are Linked to Magnitsky Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has imposed sanctions on and banned the entry of 39 Russians it considers linked to the Magnitsky case, Australian Foreign... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

"In this first tranche, the Government will honor Mr Magnitsky and all who defend the rule of law, with targeted sanctions and travel bans against 14 Russian individuals responsible for the serious corruption that he exposed and a further 25 Russian perpetrators and accomplices of his abuse and death," Payne said in a statement."These individuals will be subject to targeted financial sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans," she said.Magnitsky legislation was originally designed by the United States to target perceived alleged human rights abusers and corrupt officials by freezing their assets abroad and introducing entry bans.

