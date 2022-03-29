https://sputniknews.com/20220329/australia-announces-largest-ever-investment-in-cyber-warfare-capabilities-to-counter-china-1094289513.html

Australia Announces 'Largest-Ever' Investment in Cyber Warfare Capabilities to Counter China

Australia Announces 'Largest-Ever' Investment in Cyber Warfare Capabilities to Counter China

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg presented Canberra's budget statement for 2022-23 on Tuesday. The budget presentation was the last for Prime Minister... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T12:45+0000

2022-03-29T12:45+0000

2022-03-29T12:45+0000

australia

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

scott morrison

peter dutton

china

aukus

five eyes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg

Australia on Tuesday announced its “largest ever investment” in bolstering the country’s cyber and intelligence capabilities, as it unveiled a $7.43 billion (9.9 billion AUD) investment over the next 10 years to bolster the size and capabilities of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).“REDSPICE will substantially increase ASD’s offensive cyber capabilities, its ability to detect and respond to cyber-attacks, and introduce new intelligence capabilities”, Dutton stated.Dutton’s apparent reference was to China, , which has accused the US and its Pacific allies such as Australia of "inciting" an arms race in the region through the activities of groupings such as AUKUS and Quad (comprised of Australia, India, Japan, and the US)."It acknowledges the nature of conflict has changed, with cyberattacks now commonly preceding other forms of military intervention – most recently demonstrated by offensive cyber activity against Ukraine", Dutton also remarked.Australia’s Overall Defence Spending Reaches Record LevelsThe federal budget presented by Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also committed an approximately $431 billion (575 billion AUD) outlay to ramp up Canberra's defence capabilities by the end of the decade.As per the budget papers, around half a trillion dollars in investments will go into upgrading Canberra's defence capabilities and infrastructure, besides expanding the size of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) to around 18,500 by 2040.Australia has announced a plan to construct at least three new bases along its eastern coast to station the advanced nuclear-attack submarines (SSNs) it is expected to develop thanks to British or US technologies under the AUKUS arrangement.The announced budget also includes funding for acquiring "new uncrewed aerial surveillance systems, Ch-47F Chinook helicopters, Abrams tanks, and combat engineering vehicles", as per Dutton."The government will also upgrade and extend in-service support for the Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter Training System that will result in a $ 1.2 billion (AUD 1.5 billion) investment in the Air Force’s future aviation capability", the minister said.Dutton said that the expanded Australian defence force would “enable us to deliver our nuclear-powered submarines, ships, aircraft and advanced weapons”.Prime Minister Morrison said that the investments announced in the budget would increase Canberra's defence spending past 2 percent of its overall gross domestic product (GDP).In comparative terms, the US is by far the world's biggest defence spender, with its current budgetary outlay exceeding $750 billion. While China is the second biggest defence spender, it spends almost three times less than the US in military expenditures.

https://sputniknews.com/20220104/beijing-says-aukus-pact-undermines-nuclear-non-proliferation-1092009395.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220307/australia-to-invest-74-billion-to-develop-a-new-pacific-base-for-its-aukus-submarines-1093648810.html

australia

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

australia, asia-pacific, indo-pacific, scott morrison, peter dutton, china, aukus, five eyes