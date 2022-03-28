International
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-judge-says-trump-likely-committed-obstruction-of-congress-on-6-january-2021-1094269113.html
US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021
US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021
WASHINGTON ( Sputnik) - US district judge David Carter said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump likely committed obstruction of Congress on January... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T16:59+0000
2022-03-28T16:59+0000
us
donald trump
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_0:0:2521:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d0c895851dc15c812dc2f87849c0cc.jpg
"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the statement said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_82:0:2149:1550_1920x0_80_0_0_50e74ff957291168954f4cde9c89ba6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, congress

US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021

16:59 GMT 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / Octavio JonesFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / Octavio Jones
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Being updated
WASHINGTON ( Sputnik) - US district judge David Carter said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump likely committed obstruction of Congress on January 6, 2021, according to a court ruling.
"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the statement said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала