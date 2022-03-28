https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-judge-says-trump-likely-committed-obstruction-of-congress-on-6-january-2021-1094269113.html
US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021
"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the statement said.
Being updated
WASHINGTON ( Sputnik) - US district judge David Carter said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump likely committed obstruction of Congress on January 6, 2021, according to a court ruling.
