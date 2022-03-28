https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-judge-says-trump-likely-committed-obstruction-of-congress-on-6-january-2021-1094269113.html

US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021

US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021

WASHINGTON ( Sputnik) - US district judge David Carter said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump likely committed obstruction of Congress on January... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T16:59+0000

2022-03-28T16:59+0000

2022-03-28T16:59+0000

us

donald trump

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_0:0:2521:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d0c895851dc15c812dc2f87849c0cc.jpg

"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the statement said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, congress