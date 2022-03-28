https://sputniknews.com/20220328/uk-woman-denies-stalking-david-beckham-going-to-his-daughters-school-1094270037.html

UK Woman Denies Stalking David Beckham, Going to His Daughter's School

Sharon Bell, a 58-year-old woman from Boundary Way, Watford, has been accused of stalking UK football star David Beckham, specifically by sending multiple... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

A woman accused of stalking David Beckham has denied any wrongdoing, UK media reported Monday.According to the reports, the woman, whose name is Sharon Bell, appeared in court via video link to confirm her name, date of birth, address and to plea not guilty. Sharon Bell was accused of harassing Beckham by sending multiple letters to his home in 2021 and trying to contact his 10-year-old daughter Harper by visiting her primary school. She also claimed that she and Beckham shared some sort of relationship - something that the football star has denied.Bell is currently detained under the Mental Health Act, originally made subject to an interim stalking protection order in December 2021 that prohibited her from trying to contact the Beckham family. She is due to stand trial in July, charged with stalking that amounted to harassment between July and November last year. The judge has granted her conditional bail before the trial. David Beckham is reportedly not expected to appear in court.

