International
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/uk-woman-denies-stalking-david-beckham-going-to-his-daughters-school-1094270037.html
UK Woman Denies Stalking David Beckham, Going to His Daughter's School
UK Woman Denies Stalking David Beckham, Going to His Daughter's School
Sharon Bell, a 58-year-old woman from Boundary Way, Watford, has been accused of stalking UK football star David Beckham, specifically by sending multiple... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T19:44+0000
2022-03-28T19:44+0000
uk
society
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083720623_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10b6e5fda7565d45f5b9dc5c81261c54.jpg
A woman accused of stalking David Beckham has denied any wrongdoing, UK media reported Monday.According to the reports, the woman, whose name is Sharon Bell, appeared in court via video link to confirm her name, date of birth, address and to plea not guilty. Sharon Bell was accused of harassing Beckham by sending multiple letters to his home in 2021 and trying to contact his 10-year-old daughter Harper by visiting her primary school. She also claimed that she and Beckham shared some sort of relationship - something that the football star has denied.Bell is currently detained under the Mental Health Act, originally made subject to an interim stalking protection order in December 2021 that prohibited her from trying to contact the Beckham family. She is due to stand trial in July, charged with stalking that amounted to harassment between July and November last year. The judge has granted her conditional bail before the trial. David Beckham is reportedly not expected to appear in court.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083720623_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca7172f31caa05df1e26127c209b0f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, society, viral

UK Woman Denies Stalking David Beckham, Going to His Daughter's School

19:44 GMT 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jasen VinloveFort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham watches warm ups prior to the match between the Inter Miami CF and the CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham watches warm ups prior to the match between the Inter Miami CF and the CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jasen Vinlove
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Sharon Bell, a 58-year-old woman from Boundary Way, Watford, has been accused of stalking UK football star David Beckham, specifically by sending multiple letters to his Oxford house and even turning up at his daughter's primary school.
A woman accused of stalking David Beckham has denied any wrongdoing, UK media reported Monday.
According to the reports, the woman, whose name is Sharon Bell, appeared in court via video link to confirm her name, date of birth, address and to plea not guilty.
Sharon Bell was accused of harassing Beckham by sending multiple letters to his home in 2021 and trying to contact his 10-year-old daughter Harper by visiting her primary school.
She also claimed that she and Beckham shared some sort of relationship - something that the football star has denied.
Bell is currently detained under the Mental Health Act, originally made subject to an interim stalking protection order in December 2021 that prohibited her from trying to contact the Beckham family.
She is due to stand trial in July, charged with stalking that amounted to harassment between July and November last year. The judge has granted her conditional bail before the trial.
David Beckham is reportedly not expected to appear in court.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала