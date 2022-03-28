https://sputniknews.com/20220328/two-syrian-soldiers-killed-in-shelling-in-latakia-idlib-provinces-1094276218.html

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Shelling in Latakia, Idlib Provinces

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Shelling in Latakia, Idlib Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Syrian soldiers were killed in shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the provinces of Latakia and Idlib... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T23:56+0000

2022-03-28T23:56+0000

2022-03-28T23:56+0000

syria

latakia

idlib

russian military

syrian war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106867/68/1068676835_1:0:6543:3680_1920x0_80_0_0_d3a577dc5ed67a1cc77a533d544e9593.jpg

"In the province of Idlib, as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists from the Fatira region on the positions of government forces in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Mellaja, one Syrian soldier was killed. Also in the province of Latakia, as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists... on government troops' positions... one Syrian serviceman was killed," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said at a briefing.He said that terrorist shelling of the province of Aleppo left a Syrian soldier wounded."Over the past 24 hours, three shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. One attack in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib, and one in Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

latakia

idlib

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, latakia, idlib, russian military, syrian war