Kremlin Vows to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Torturing Russian Troops
Kremlin Vows to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Torturing Russian Troops
A video purportedly showing Ukrainian radicals and Russian prisoners with gunshot wounds in their legs, previously emerged on social media. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T09:37+0000
2022-03-28T09:57+0000
russia
ukraine
torture
dmitry peskov
kremlin
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed footage allegedly depicting the torture of Russian troops, saying that the people responsible for this must be brought to justice.The video appears to show Ukrainian radicals claiming they've captured Russian troops, and several men in camouflage with severe gunshot wounds to their legs. The footage was allegedly captured at a radicals' base in the Kharkov region.The clip comes as Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine amid the special military operation.
Kremlin Vows to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Torturing Russian Troops

09:37 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 28.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankSpasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral.
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
A video purportedly showing Ukrainian radicals and Russian prisoners with gunshot wounds in their legs, previously emerged on social media.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed footage allegedly depicting the torture of Russian troops, saying that the people responsible for this must be brought to justice.

"Of course, we have seen [the video]. It will be checked - you know that our Investigative Committee is already doing that. It is quite monstrous footage. Of course, it needs a legal assessment, and those who took part in this torture to be prosecuted. They must be held accountable for their actions", Peskov said.

The video appears to show Ukrainian radicals claiming they've captured Russian troops, and several men in camouflage with severe gunshot wounds to their legs. The footage was allegedly captured at a radicals' base in the Kharkov region.
The clip comes as Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine amid the special military operation.
