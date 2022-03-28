https://sputniknews.com/20220328/those-responsible-for-torturing-russian-troops-in-ukraine-to-be-held-accountable-kremlin-says-1094255780.html

Kremlin Vows to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Torturing Russian Troops

Kremlin Vows to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Torturing Russian Troops

A video purportedly showing Ukrainian radicals and Russian prisoners with gunshot wounds in their legs, previously emerged on social media. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T09:37+0000

2022-03-28T09:37+0000

2022-03-28T09:57+0000

russia

ukraine

torture

dmitry peskov

kremlin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed footage allegedly depicting the torture of Russian troops, saying that the people responsible for this must be brought to justice.The video appears to show Ukrainian radicals claiming they've captured Russian troops, and several men in camouflage with severe gunshot wounds to their legs. The footage was allegedly captured at a radicals' base in the Kharkov region.The clip comes as Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine amid the special military operation.

ukraine

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, torture, dmitry peskov, kremlin