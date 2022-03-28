International
Video: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-interview-to-serbian-press-1094253000.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
The minister previously stated that the West has declared a hybrid "total war" against Moscow, attempting to break the Russian economy in response to the... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T08:35+0000
2022-03-28T08:35+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
interview
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092574862_0:0:2849:1603_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb02f5a7557192f4791eb0943af83d1.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to Serbian media - Radio Television of Serbia, the newspapers Vecernje novosti and Politika, and news agency Tanjug.The minister is expected to address the situation regarding Russia's special op in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
2022-03-28T08:35+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092574862_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58e075617a8c8586e983239c1d41c50d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei lavrov, interview, видео

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press

08:35 GMT 28.03.2022
© Photo : RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRYRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© Photo : RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
The minister previously stated that the West has declared a hybrid "total war" against Moscow, attempting to break the Russian economy in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine, launched in February.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to Serbian media - Radio Television of Serbia, the newspapers Vecernje novosti and Politika, and news agency Tanjug.
The minister is expected to address the situation regarding Russia's special op in Ukraine.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала