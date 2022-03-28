https://sputniknews.com/20220328/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-interview-to-serbian-press-1094253000.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
The minister previously stated that the West has declared a hybrid "total war" against Moscow, attempting to break the Russian economy in response to the... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to Serbian media - Radio Television of Serbia, the newspapers Vecernje novosti and Politika, and news agency Tanjug.The minister is expected to address the situation regarding Russia's special op in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press
The minister previously stated that the West has declared a hybrid "total war" against Moscow, attempting to break the Russian economy in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine, launched in February.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to Serbian media - Radio Television of Serbia, the newspapers Vecernje novosti and Politika, and news agency Tanjug.
The minister is expected to address the situation regarding Russia's special op in Ukraine.
