Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to Serbian Press

The minister previously stated that the West has declared a hybrid "total war" against Moscow, attempting to break the Russian economy in response to the... 28.03.2022

Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to Serbian media - Radio Television of Serbia, the newspapers Vecernje novosti and Politika, and news agency Tanjug.The minister is expected to address the situation regarding Russia's special op in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint

