Russian Forces Down Four Ukrainian Su-24 Planes and One Su-27, MoD Says
07:06 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 28.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankUkrainian Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-B) fighter jets
© Sputnik / Stringer/
According to the Defence Ministry, Russian troops have hit 36 Ukrainian military objects, and also downed 19 UAVs over the past day.
Russa has eliminated 5 Ukrainian warplanes over the past 24 hours, an official statement from the MoD read. This includes four Sukhoi Su-24 jets, and one Sukhoi Su-27 fighter.
"Aviation and air defence systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces downed four Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over the Chernigov region over the past day - two of them near the settlement of Repka, and two more near Gorodnya. One Ukrainian Su-27 fighter was shot down near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region", military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
He also noted that Russian troops downed 5 Smerch rockets in Kherson region.
Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian forces have eliminated a total of 303 Ukrainian drones, 1,713 tanks, 170 rocket launchers, and 1,557 military vehicles.
© SputnikOn Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry released video footage of the Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian intelligence, subversion units with precision weapons
The special military operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, after an appeal from Donetsk and Lugansk, who have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev.
The Russian Defence Ministry stressed the op is only targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and noted Moscow has no intention of occupying Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia's goal was to protect the people of Donbass and that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.