International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/russian-forces-down-four-ukrainian-su-24-planes-and-one-su-27-mod-says-1094252632.html
Russian Forces Down Four Ukrainian Su-24 Planes and One Su-27, MoD Says
Russian Forces Down Four Ukrainian Su-24 Planes and One Su-27, MoD Says
According to the defence ministry, the Russian troops hit 36 Ukrainian military objects, and also downed 19 UAVs over the past day.
2022-03-28T07:06+0000
2022-03-28T07:37+0000
russia
ukraine
situation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620310_0:106:3265:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_9276f3bbc7905ba3f4d94fc7bee755c3.jpg
Russa has eliminated 5 Ukrainian warplanes over the past 24 hours, an official statement from the MoD read. This includes four Sukhoi Su-24 jets, and one Sukhoi Su-27 fighter.He also noted that Russian troops downed 5 Smerch rockets in Kherson region.Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian forces have eliminated a total of 303 Ukrainian drones, 1,713 tanks, 170 rocket launchers, and 1,557 military vehicles.The special military operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, after an appeal from Donetsk and Lugansk, who have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev.The Russian Defence Ministry stressed the op is only targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and noted Moscow has no intention of occupying Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia's goal was to protect the people of Donbass and that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620310_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad61e026673a00c1ba9d822c8eed3c8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine

Russian Forces Down Four Ukrainian Su-24 Planes and One Su-27, MoD Says

07:06 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 28.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankUkrainian Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-B) fighter jets
Ukrainian Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-B) fighter jets - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Defence Ministry, Russian troops have hit 36 Ukrainian military objects, and also downed 19 UAVs over the past day.
Russa has eliminated 5 Ukrainian warplanes over the past 24 hours, an official statement from the MoD read. This includes four Sukhoi Su-24 jets, and one Sukhoi Su-27 fighter.

"Aviation and air defence systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces downed four Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over the Chernigov region over the past day - two of them near the settlement of Repka, and two more near Gorodnya. One Ukrainian Su-27 fighter was shot down near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region", military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He also noted that Russian troops downed 5 Smerch rockets in Kherson region.
Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian forces have eliminated a total of 303 Ukrainian drones, 1,713 tanks, 170 rocket launchers, and 1,557 military vehicles.
© SputnikOn Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry released video footage of the Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian intelligence, subversion units with precision weapons
On Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry released video footage of the Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian intelligence, subversion units with precision weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
On Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry released video footage of the Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian intelligence, subversion units with precision weapons
© Sputnik
The special military operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, after an appeal from Donetsk and Lugansk, who have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev.
The Russian Defence Ministry stressed the op is only targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and noted Moscow has no intention of occupying Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia's goal was to protect the people of Donbass and that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала