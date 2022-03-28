Prince William Wants to Modernise Monarchy, End 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Policy – Reports
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and his wife Patricia on the fifth day of their tour of the Caribbean, Kingston, Jamaica, March 23, 2022.
On Sunday, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, concluded his eight-day tour of three Caribbean countries that, as former colonies, are now part of the British Commonwealth of Nations. The voyage was marked by controversial remarks regarding the countries' republican sentiments.
With a recent statement, Prince William wanted to present his view of a modernised monarchy that should be "agile", able to survive, and thrive, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, citing sources.
According to the newspaper, long before his tour ever started, the Duke of Cambridge planned to stress that he is ready to express his support for these countries if they opt to break ties with the British monarchy.
"The prince believes that for him, the days of 'never complain' are over", said one source. "He definitely won't be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it. He's not being critical of the Queen, far from it. He admires her absolutely and has learnt so much from her".
The source said that Prince William "is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years' time", wanting the monarchy to "continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap".
"He listens to people, he really does, and has got a very clear vision for the future. He's very alive to what is modern and relevant and is very thoughtful. He wants to take his grandmother's success and build on it, his way", the source said.
Prince William broke royal protocol during his visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, which was accompanied by disputes and diplomatic problems.
He admitted that "this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future". Sources within the Royal Family said that William wanted to "listen and learn rather than lecture" in the future.
"In Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. Catherine and I are committed to service. It's not about telling people what to do. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind", he said. "What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can".
The Duke of Cambridge affirmed his allegiance to the "Commonwealth family", but indicated that he may not lead it despite the Queen being the head of the Commonwealth and all 54 member countries having agreed that the Prince of Wales will assume the title when he becomes king.
