Prince William Wants to Modernise Monarchy, End 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Policy – Reports

Prince William Wants to Modernise Monarchy, End 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Policy – Reports

On Sunday, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, concluded his eight-day tour of three Caribbean countries that, as former colonies, are now part of the British...

With a recent statement, Prince William wanted to present his view of a modernised monarchy that should be "agile", able to survive, and thrive, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, citing sources.According to the newspaper, long before his tour ever started, the Duke of Cambridge planned to stress that he is ready to express his support for these countries if they opt to break ties with the British monarchy.The source said that Prince William "is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years' time", wanting the monarchy to "continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap".Prince William broke royal protocol during his visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, which was accompanied by disputes and diplomatic problems.He admitted that "this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future". Sources within the Royal Family said that William wanted to "listen and learn rather than lecture" in the future."In Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. Catherine and I are committed to service. It's not about telling people what to do. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind", he said. "What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can".The Duke of Cambridge affirmed his allegiance to the "Commonwealth family", but indicated that he may not lead it despite the Queen being the head of the Commonwealth and all 54 member countries having agreed that the Prince of Wales will assume the title when he becomes king.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

