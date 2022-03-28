https://sputniknews.com/20220328/new-uk-legislation-threatens-to-block-po-mass-sack-and-replace-move-1094269949.html

New UK Legislation Threatens to 'Block' P&O Mass Sack-and-Replace Move

New UK Legislation Threatens to 'Block' P&O Mass Sack-and-Replace Move

Long-established ferry operator P&O drew condemnation from across the political spectrum and the Labour movement two weeks ago when made the shock announcement... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T20:16+0000

2022-03-28T20:16+0000

2022-03-28T20:16+0000

grant shapps

uk

britain

great britain

national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt)

ferry line

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094270964_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87c4d2ac6ae75e17c8fabaea5d387f3d.jpg

Britain's transport secretary has issued an ultimatum to P&O ferries to reinstate some 800 staff sacked and replaced with temporary workers on below minimum wage.In a letter to the long-established firm's CEO Peter Hebblethwaite published in the media on Monday, Grant Shapps wrote that new measures to be brought before Parlaiment this week would "ensure that seafarers are protected against these types of actions."He said the proposed legislation would give P&O "one further opportunity" to drop its deadline of March 31 for its permanent crews to accept a redundancy pay-off, and offer them their jobs back on their previous pay and conditions."To be clear, our package of measures will prevent the law being broken, even when knowingly attempted," Shapps wrote. "With this point in mind, I would also suggest that the deadlines imposed on seafarers to respond to your redundancy offer by 31 March is dropped.""Given that we intend to ensure such outcomes are prevented by laws — which we will ensure that you cannot simply choose to ignore — I believe you will be left with little choice but to reverse your decision in any case," the minister cautioned.The firm drew condemnation from across the political spectrum and the Labour movement two weeks ago when made the shock announcement to its UK staff that they would be made redundant due to financial troubles — with no warning or consultation with their trade unions. Schapps announced on Saturday that the P&O ferry European Causeway had been detained at the port of Larne in Northern Ireland after the new crew it had haired on pay of £5.50 an hour were found to be improperly trained und unfamiliar with the vessel, jeopardising safety.Meanwhile, Seafarers' union the RMT said it was in talks with P&O's competitors and the Department for Transport (DfT) over the crisis."RMT is meeting with DFDS, Stena and the DfT today to discuss the ongoing crisis from P&O's illegal dismissal of its crews," said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch.Last week the RMT accused P&O of hiring Filipino crews on ships serving the Liverpool-Dublin route at a measly £2.63 per hour.

https://sputniknews.com/20220326/po-ferry-confined-to-n-irish-port-with-sack-and-replace-crew-not-shipshape-1094218881.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

grant shapps, uk, britain, great britain, national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt), ferry line