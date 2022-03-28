https://sputniknews.com/20220328/muslims-are-not-of-another-nationality-bjp-member-anguished-over-karnataka-ban-on-vendors--1094260343.html

A.H. Vishwanath, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician in Karnataka, has questioned his own government's silence on Hindu groups calling to ban Muslim vendors from fairs organised during temple festivals.Muslim traders in the Shivamogga district were not allowed to set up makeshift shops during the five-day "Kote Marikamba Jatra" festival after local BJP politicians and activists from Hindu groups - Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad - threatened the organisers. They demanded that only Hindu traders be allowed to do business on temple premises. According to media reports, Muslims and Christians generally used to provide "harake", an offering to a deity for the fulfillment of their wishes. They also set up stalls on this festive occasion.Now, the calls to ban Muslim vendors have been extended to temple festivals in other parts of the state.Vishwanath says that Muslims living in India are Indians and not people of some other nationality, and the state has responsibilities before them."How many Indians are there in England? How many Indians are there around the world? How many Indians are working in Muslim countries? If these countries decide to act against us, where will all this end up?", Vishwanath, who is also a Kannada writer, novelist, and Dalit leader, stressed.Vishwanath joined the BJP in 2019. He used to be a member of an opposition party, Congress, and was state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. Although Vishwanath lost by-polls after switching parties, he was nominated to the legislative council by the BJP.

