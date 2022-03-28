LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk, DPR Authorities Say

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to stop the eight-year war waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the goal of the operation was the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Representatives from Moscow and Kiev are expected to meet on 29-30 March to hold the first round of face-to-face talks in three weeks.
In the meantime, the Russian military and Donbass militias continue their advance. Over the past day, Russian forces targeted 67 Ukrainian military objects, according to the MoD.
In total, Russian troops have eliminated 289 drones, 1,656 tanks, and over 1,500 military vehicles.
