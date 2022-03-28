LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk, DPR Authorities Say

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukraine
News
DPR militia fighter near the settlement of Yasinovataya, north of Donetsk.

05:30 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 28.03.2022)
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to stop the eight-year war waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the goal of the operation was the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Representatives from Moscow and Kiev are expected to meet on 29-30 March to hold the first round of face-to-face talks in three weeks.
In the meantime, the Russian military and Donbass militias continue their advance. Over the past day, Russian forces targeted 67 Ukrainian military objects, according to the MoD.
In total, Russian troops have eliminated 289 drones, 1,656 tanks, and over 1,500 military vehicles.
05:32 GMT 28.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk, DPR Authorities Say
Ukrainian troops shelled the settlement of Yasinovataya north of Donetsk, targeting it with three 152 mm missiles, the Donetsk People's Republic stated on Monday.
