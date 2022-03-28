https://sputniknews.com/20220328/lavrov-says-west-doesnt-care-a-bit-about-sovereign-rights-of-other-countries-1094254520.html
Putin-Zelensky Talks, Russia-China Ties & Attempts to Isolate Moscow: Lavrov Speaks to Serbian Media
Putin-Zelensky Talks, Russia-China Ties & Attempts to Isolate Moscow: Lavrov Speaks to Serbian Media
28.03.2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the West does not care one bit about the sovereign rights of other countries.In an interview with Serbian media outlets, Lavrov also touched upon the West's sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.When asked about Russia's "isolation" in connection with the sanctions, he stressed that there is no such isolation and that his country has "a huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Africa, and Latin America".According to Lavrov, Russia has "good relations with the vast majority of organisations that were created by developing countries and, of course, among them are the African Union, and the community of Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and many others".The Russian foreign minister also dwelled upon the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, adding that Russia hopes they will be a success.
Putin-Zelensky Talks, Russia-China Ties & Attempts to Isolate Moscow: Lavrov Speaks to Serbian Media
08:59 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 28.03.2022)
Sergei Lavrov's interview with Serbian media outlets comes amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which prodded the US and its allies to slap packages of harsh sanctions on Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the West does not care one bit about the sovereign rights of other countries.
In an interview with Serbian media outlets, Lavrov also touched upon the West's sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
When asked about Russia's "isolation" in connection with the sanctions, he stressed that there is no such isolation and that his country has "a huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Africa, and Latin America".
According to Lavrov, Russia has "good relations with the vast majority of organisations that were created by developing countries and, of course, among them are the African Union, and the community of Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and many others".
The Russian foreign minister also dwelled upon the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, adding that Russia hopes they will be a success.