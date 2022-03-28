International
Kremlin Says Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Alarming,' 'Personal Insult'
Kremlin Says Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Alarming,' 'Personal Insult'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power"...
Following Biden's speech in Warsaw the White House immediately tried to walk back his statement, saying the US president did not endorse a regime change in Russia and only suggested that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."Biden's "gaffe" was met harshly within the United States, with many sensing a spirit of another "cold war" in it, while others openly doubted statements that US does not pursue a policy of regime change in Russia, or elsewhere.European allies, including Germany and France, also distanced themselves from Biden's comment, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalating rhetoric.Biden, however, said Monday he is not walking back his words and argued he was "expressing the moral outrage" and not "articulating a policy change," adding that he does not consider his words might trigger escalation. Regarding a possible meeting with Putin, he also claimed, "it depends on what he wants to talk about."
vladimir putin, joe biden, insult, regime change

Kremlin Says Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Alarming,' 'Personal Insult'

23:24 GMT 28.03.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© Alexei Nikolsky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" were alarming and represent a person insult.
Following Biden's speech in Warsaw the White House immediately tried to walk back his statement, saying the US president did not endorse a regime change in Russia and only suggested that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."

"It's quite alarming, first of all, it's a personal insult," Peskov said during an interview with PBS Newshour on Monday.

Biden's "gaffe" was met harshly within the United States, with many sensing a spirit of another "cold war" in it, while others openly doubted statements that US does not pursue a policy of regime change in Russia, or elsewhere.
European allies, including Germany and France, also distanced themselves from Biden's comment, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalating rhetoric.
Biden, however, said Monday he is not walking back his words and argued he was "expressing the moral outrage" and not "articulating a policy change," adding that he does not consider his words might trigger escalation.
Regarding a possible meeting with Putin, he also claimed, "it depends on what he wants to talk about."

Biden's "gaffe" about Russia wasn't the only cinfusing (to say the least) statement he made in recent days. The US president also sounded like he was going to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers and like it was possible that Washington would use chemical weapons, both of which Biden now denies, claiming he was "misinterpreted."

