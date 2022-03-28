https://sputniknews.com/20220328/kremlin-says-bidens-remarks-on-putin-alarming-personal-insult-1094275901.html

Kremlin Says Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Alarming,' 'Personal Insult'

Kremlin Says Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Alarming,' 'Personal Insult'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power"... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T23:24+0000

2022-03-28T23:24+0000

2022-03-28T23:24+0000

vladimir putin

joe biden

insult

regime change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248564_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b41d941b256494d8ad0104c077676.jpg

Following Biden's speech in Warsaw the White House immediately tried to walk back his statement, saying the US president did not endorse a regime change in Russia and only suggested that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."Biden's "gaffe" was met harshly within the United States, with many sensing a spirit of another "cold war" in it, while others openly doubted statements that US does not pursue a policy of regime change in Russia, or elsewhere.European allies, including Germany and France, also distanced themselves from Biden's comment, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalating rhetoric.Biden, however, said Monday he is not walking back his words and argued he was "expressing the moral outrage" and not "articulating a policy change," adding that he does not consider his words might trigger escalation. Regarding a possible meeting with Putin, he also claimed, "it depends on what he wants to talk about."

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/biden-administration-will-fight-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian-ex-senior-us-diplomat-says-1094260792.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, joe biden, insult, regime change