Kremlin: Biden's Remarks About Putin Cause Concern
On Saturday, during a speech in Poland, US President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power", raising eyebrows... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
Joe Biden's new remarks regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin have caused concern in the Kremlin, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
09:23 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 28.03.2022)
On Saturday, during a speech in Poland, US President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power", raising eyebrows among both American allies and critics.
Joe Biden's new remarks regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin have caused concern in the Kremlin, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"We will continue to closely monitor the statements by the president of the United States", he said. "We carefully record them and will continue to do so".