https://sputniknews.com/20220328/joe-rogan-offers-hand-in-training-elon-musk-after-tesla-ceo-challenged-putin-to-fight-1094266869.html
Joe Rogan Offers Hand in 'Training' Elon Musk After Tesla CEO Challenged Putin to Fight
Joe Rogan Offers Hand in 'Training' Elon Musk After Tesla CEO Challenged Putin to Fight
On his Twitter account, Elon Musk appeared to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat", offering to put Ukraine at stake. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T16:40+0000
2022-03-28T16:40+0000
2022-03-28T16:40+0000
viral
us
joe rogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082933957_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f58bcff1642e6f2943df08390256464.jpg
If Elon Musk is still eager to "fight" the Russian president, then it seems he may have secured himself a coach: Joe Rogan.The popular podcast host said he had offered the SpaceX founder his services after Musk rolled out his now viral tweet.His guest, Australian comedian Monty Franklin, wondered what kind of fight it would be, suggesting martial arts or boxing, to which Rogan said "f**k the boxing" and opted for martial arts. Rogan also recalled how Musk "actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler", citing the billionaire's own words.Musk's "challenge" to Putin has become a sort of viral sensation involving many political officials - not only from Russia, but also from Ukraine. Responding to Musk's call for "single combat" with Putin, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin referred to a tale by Russian author Alexander Pushkin and called the Tesla founder "a little devil" who is "still too young".Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov also engaged in the Twitter conversation, saying that he was "sure that Elon Musk can send Putin to Jupiter".The surreal Twitter thread drew the attention of the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who called the American billionaire "Gentle Elona", and warned against fighting the Russian president, advising him to become more "brutal". In response, Musk changed his Twitter name to "Elona" for a while.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082933957_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3112af3cd8a4e30324502b8e85b298a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, us, joe rogan
Joe Rogan Offers Hand in 'Training' Elon Musk After Tesla CEO Challenged Putin to Fight
On his Twitter account, Elon Musk appeared to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat", offering to put Ukraine at stake.
If Elon Musk is still eager to "fight" the Russian president, then it seems he may have secured himself a coach: Joe Rogan.
The popular podcast host said he had offered the SpaceX founder his services after Musk rolled out his now viral tweet.
"I texted him", Rogan revealed on one of his podcast episodes. "I said, 'Dude I will arrange all of your training'. 'If you really do fight Putin', I said, 'I will arrange all your training. It would be so f**ing epic".
His guest, Australian comedian Monty Franklin, wondered what kind of fight it would be, suggesting martial arts or boxing, to which Rogan said "f**k the boxing" and opted for martial arts.
Rogan also recalled how Musk "actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler", citing the billionaire's own words.
Musk's "challenge" to Putin has become a sort of viral sensation
involving many political officials - not only from Russia, but also from Ukraine. Responding to Musk's call for "single combat" with Putin, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin referred to a tale by Russian author Alexander Pushkin and called the Tesla founder "a little devil" who is "still too young".
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov also engaged in the Twitter conversation, saying that he was "sure that Elon Musk can send Putin to Jupiter".
The surreal Twitter thread drew the attention of the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who called the American billionaire "Gentle Elona", and warned against fighting the Russian president, advising him to become more "brutal". In response, Musk changed his Twitter name
to "Elona" for a while.