India's Namit Malhotra Wins Oscar for 'Dune'

India's Namit Malhotra Wins Oscar for 'Dune'

Namit Malhotra, founder and CEO of DNEG from India, is basking in glory after one of his films, "Dune" won in the Best Visual Effects (VFX) category at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.Another film "No Time to Die" was also nominated for the Oscars 2022 in the Best Visual Effects category.While accepting the award, Paul Lambert, the visual effects supervisor of "Dune", said: "VFX is the achievement of hundreds of people around the world. So, huge congratulations to all the artists and production from DNEG".Proud to see his team at DNEG receiving this acclaim and having won the studio's seventh Oscar, Malhotra expressed gratitude to his workforce, which has worked on the animation for several hit movies including "Tenet", "First Man", "Blade Runner 2049", "Ex Machina", "Interstellar", and "Inception". "When I think that this is DNEG's 7th Academy Award in the Visual Effects Category, it gives me great pride as its CEO and chairman, and as an Indian. I started out in this business from a garage in Mumbai and I had to start from scratch in Hollywood. Now I feel there is no barrier that we Indians cannot breach", Malhotra shared.Another glorious feather in DNEG's cap, was a BAFTA for its VFX work on "Dune" earlier this month.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

