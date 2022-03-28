https://sputniknews.com/20220328/germany-warns-display-of-z-to-back-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-may-be-liable-to-prosecution-1094267379.html

Germany Warns Display of Z to Back Russian Special Op in Ukraine May Be ‘Liable to Prosecution’

Earlier in March, Russia’s Defence Ministry explained that the letter “Z” inscribed on Russian military hardware involved in Moscow’s ongoing special operation... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

The German Interior Ministry warned on Monday that individuals who display the letter "Z" in the country in a show of support for Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine could be brought to justice.The spokesperson cautioned that “whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution”.The letters “Z” and “V” inscribed on Russian military equipment in Ukraine prompted wide public guesswork until Russia’s Defence Ministry explained earlier this month that Z is "for victory", while V stands for "strength in truth" and "the task will be completed".Russia's Special Op in Ukraine The special operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, in the wake of a request by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics for help following intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian Army. Putin emphasised that Russia is not seeking to occupy Ukraine.The Russian Defence Ministry, in turn, underlined that the country’s armed forces are only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger. The US and its Western allies were quick to brand the operation “an invasion”, slapping a spate of “severe” sanctions on Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

