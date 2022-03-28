https://sputniknews.com/20220328/german-chancellor-scholz-says-berlin-may-abandon-imports-of-russian-coal-and-oil-this-year-1094251040.html

German Chancellor Scholz Says Berlin May Abandon Imports of Russian Coal and Oil This Year

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suggested that Germany stopping imports of Russian coal and oil "can already happen this year".The remarks echoed those made by German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck on Saturday, when he said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Berlin plans to become independent of Russian coal by this fall, and almost abandon Russian oil by the end of the year.He stressed that abandoning Russian gas will be harder due to Germany having no capacities for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG).At the same time, the minister asserted that there are no reasons to believe that Russia will stop energy exports, but Berlin is preparing "for every scenario".Earlier last week, Habeck told reporters about the need for Germany to diversify energy supplies to abandon Russian imports. According to the German Economy Ministry, the share of Russian oil supplies to the country amounts to 35%, while the share of coal stands at about 50%.He spoke as Chancellor Scholz told German lawmakers last Wednesday that Berlin would end its energy dependence on Moscow in due course but that cutting all ties right now would ride roughed over the German economy.He then referred to a host of sanctions by the US and its allies imposed in response to Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The latter aims to demilitarise and de­-Nazify the country and is only targeting its military infrastructure with high­-precision weapons. As part of the sanctions, the US banned all Russian energy imports.In a separate development on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will demand that Europe start paying for gas supplies in roubles, as part of Russia's response to the "severe" sanctions by the West."I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payments for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian roubles", Putin said, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week. Russia deems all countries that have hit it with sanctions following its special op in Ukraine as "unfriendly".Russia's Special Op in UkraineThe Russian president ordered the start of a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to protect them from intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces.Putin stated that Russia was left with no other choice but to intervene in order to render assistance to the newly-recognised Donbass republics, and that Moscow doesn't plan to occupy Ukraine. Russia's Defence Ministry, for its part, underscored that Ukrainian civilians are out of danger because the operation only targets the country's military infrastructure.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

