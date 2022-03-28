Biden Declared New Cold War in His Warsaw Speech, Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend.
"President Biden's visit had a global and historic dimension. The performance in the courtyard of the royal castle was built in such a way as to open a new chapter in history. In this speech, the president of the United States declared a new cold war", Czaputowicz said in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita daily.
The minister compared Biden's speech with that of ex-UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered in Fulton in 1946, when he told about "iron curtain".
Wrapping up his European tour, Biden said during a Saturday speech on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power", and called him a "butcher", trigerring a backlash in Moscow.
At the same time, French President Macron said he would not have used such words, as it may result in an escalation with Moscow, while some American politicians slammed the rhetoric.
US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, later noted that Biden's remarks about Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia, and the US president himself walked back his statement.
The contraversial speech was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, where Russia has launched a special military operation. President Vladimir Putin ordered the op on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against shelling by Ukrainian forces. Putin stated that the goals of the operation are the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.