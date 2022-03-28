https://sputniknews.com/20220328/ex-top-polish-diplomat-czaputowicz-says-biden-declared-new-cold-war-in-his-warsaw-speech-1094254318.html

Biden Declared New Cold War in His Warsaw Speech, Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says

Biden Declared New Cold War in His Warsaw Speech, Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend.

2022-03-28T08:46+0000

2022-03-28T08:46+0000

2022-03-28T08:47+0000

russia

us

poland

joe biden

vladimir putin

cold war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093806725_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8e2706ab4f73295e2deb0a7ff5c55ce0.jpg

The minister compared Biden's speech with that of ex-UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered in Fulton in 1946, when he told about "iron curtain". Wrapping up his European tour, Biden said during a Saturday speech on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power", and called him a "butcher", trigerring a backlash in Moscow.At the same time, French President Macron said he would not have used such words, as it may result in an escalation with Moscow, while some American politicians slammed the rhetoric.US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, later noted that Biden's remarks about Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia, and the US president himself walked back his statement.The contraversial speech was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, where Russia has launched a special military operation. President Vladimir Putin ordered the op on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against shelling by Ukrainian forces. Putin stated that the goals of the operation are the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, poland, joe biden, vladimir putin, cold war