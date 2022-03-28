https://sputniknews.com/20220328/cristiano-ronaldo-is-fing-annoying--not-as-good-now-says-man-utd-legend-wayne-rooney-1094261559.html

'Cristiano Ronaldo is F***ing Annoying & Not as Good Now', Says Man Utd Legend Wayne Rooney

'Cristiano Ronaldo is F***ing Annoying & Not as Good Now', Says Man Utd Legend Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his strict fitness regime and undying passion for football. While he's a thorough professional, having scored the most goals... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T13:29+0000

2022-03-28T13:29+0000

2022-03-28T13:29+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

wayne rooney

footballer

ex-footballer

manchester united

old trafford

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094262519_0:24:868:512_1920x0_80_0_0_86e65b2630b6d6763df7f930e5491db3.jpg

Ex-England skipper Wayne Rooney has said that his former Red Devils teammate Cristiano Ronaldo "is probably not as good now", but he is still "annoying".Subsequently, the ex-Everton forward took a dig at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's tactics, which saw him being red-carded during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against Portugal in 2006."He likes diving", the Liverpool-born former footballer said. "I had no issue with Cristiano whatsoever. I spoke to him in the tunnel. I said, 'I have no issue with you getting me sent off', because I'd spent the first half trying to get him booked for diving", Rooney added.Rooney then revealed that despite Ronaldo's play-acting resulting in England's exit from the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the duo bonded really well and shared a healthy relationship with each other at Manchester. Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates at United from 2004 to 2009 before the Portuguese hitman left for Real Madrid, where he went on to become the Spanish club's all-time scorer with 450 goals.Last summer, the 37-year-old Portuguese football star rejoined United for his second stint.But unlike his first spell, where he won both the Champions League and the English top flight under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo has been unable to weave his magic in United's current campaign.Ralf Rangnick's men have already lost out on the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the Champions League.United, however, still have a job in hand if they are to make it to next season's Champions League. At the moment, Ronaldo and company are sixth in the table and only the top four qualify for Europe's premier club competition.With 54 points, Arsenal occupy the fourth spot, followed by Tottenham in fifth with 51. But unlike United, who have 50 in 29 matches, the Gunners have played a game less than the Red Devils.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, wayne rooney, footballer, ex-footballer, manchester united, old trafford, sputnik, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, premier league, english premier league, premier league, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league