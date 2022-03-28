https://sputniknews.com/20220328/cnn-pundit-roasted-for-blaming-will-smith-oscars-smackdown-on-trump-1094267715.html

CNN Pundit Roasted for Blaming Will Smith Oscars Smackdown on Trump

Social media was rife with speculation that Will Smith's violent outburst at the Academy Awards ceremony was a piece of staged theatre to revive the Oscar's... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

A CNN analyst has tried to blamed former US President Donald Trump for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. The 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor was filmed laughing at the presenter's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, quipping he couldn't wait to see her in the sequel G.I. Jane, where Demi Moore plays the first woman recruit to the US Marines.But seconds later, Smith got up on stage and slapped Rock across the face, before yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth!” after returning to his seat.While it has become customary among US liberals to blame the 45th president for everything, some social media users thought Rangappa had gone off the deep end herself.But some just had to virtue-signal by comparing the celebrity tiff with the latest trend.But others speculated on different motives for Smith losing his cool, pointing to the celebrity couple's "open marriage" as the source of his frustrations.

