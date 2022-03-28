https://sputniknews.com/20220328/china-us-relations-propaganda-us-dollar-1094265967.html

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the US propaganda, US-China relationships, dollar and much more. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

Joining us on the show today is Pr. George Kallas - Professor of Political Science and History at Miramar College, focusing on US propaganda and foreign policy. Fiorella Isabel, independent journalist and political analyst and co-host of online news show The Convo Couch, will be talking about US dollar and hegemony in danger. Rachel Blevins, journalist and RT America correspondent, talking to us about US headlines. Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, talking about China-US relations. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

