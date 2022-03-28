https://sputniknews.com/20220328/canadian-supermarkets-remove-russian-made-items-from-shelves-reports-suggest-1094251352.html

Canadian Supermarkets Remove Russian-Made Items From Shelves, Reports Suggest

Some grocery stores in Canada have been removing Russian products from store shelves, The Globe and Mail has reported. Empire Company Ltd., which owns several supermarket chains including Sobeys, Safeway, and FreshCo, began pulling made-in-Russia products from shelves earlier this month.Metro Inc. also said they had stopped selling Russian items in March, as well as Loblaw Companies Ltd. It is unclear, however, if Walmart Canada followed suit, while Costco Canada refused to comment on the campaign, the report said.The list of items removed includes kvass malt beer, candy, and, of course, various brands of Russian vodka - which is the second most popular spirit in the country after whiskey. According to Statistics Canada data, in 2021 alone Canada imported CAD$4.8 million ($3.78 million) worth of alcoholic beverages from Russia.The campaign against Russian products comes as a response to a special operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February. Russia started the op in order to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, with the Defence Ministry stressing that Russian forces are only targeting Ukrainian military objects.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

