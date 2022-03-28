https://sputniknews.com/20220328/biden-asks-congress-for-97bln-to-enhance-border-security-protect-homeland-1094273988.html

Biden Asks Congress for $97Bln to Enhance Border Security, Protect Homeland

Biden Asks Congress for $97Bln to Enhance Border Security, Protect Homeland

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s FY 2023 funding proposal includes a request for an additional $6.5 billion for the Department of Homeland... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the White House rolled out US President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which requests increases including substantial funding for US national security.According to the proposal released by the White House, the budget for DHS would include $1 billion for cybersecurity, $11.5 billion for the Coast Guard, $15.3 billion for US Customs and Border Protection, and $8.1 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).Mayorkas said the funding will support critical work to protect the traveling public by ensuring the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workforce is paid on par with other federal personnel.According to the statement, the DHS budget to protect houses of worship and other nonprofits will double to $360 million. He pushed for additional funding following the Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis in late January. Meanwhile, the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking will receive $18 million, according to the release.Victim Assistance Program could see a $12 million bump to hire 59 victim assistance specialists who will handle a range of crimes including human trafficking, child exploitation, child sex crimes, white collar crimes, and human rights abuses, the release added.The budget proposes a 4.6 percent increase in pay for military and civilian employees with with $1.5 billion allocated to the TSA for collective bargaining, pay equity, and merit systems protection for the workforce.If approved, the budget will strengthen DHS’ disaster preparedness and climate resilience by providing more than $26 billion to bolster America’s responses to natural and other disasters; improve the national disaster infrastructure; put in place disaster-preparedness plans and approaches; and lessen the impact and effects of climate change by harnessing community partnerships, according to the release.

