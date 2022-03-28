https://sputniknews.com/20220328/biden-administration-will-fight-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian-ex-senior-us-diplomat-says-1094260792.html
Biden Administration Will Fight Russia 'to the Last Ukrainian', Ex-Senior US Diplomat Says
2022-03-28T12:21+0000
2022-03-28T12:21+0000
2022-03-28T12:21+0000
Retired senior US diplomat Chas Freeman has claimed that America is waging an undeclared war with Russia in Ukraine "to the last Ukrainian" in order to maintain its hegemony in the world."It's US-Russia. It's not Russia versus Europe", he asserted. According to the retired diplomat, the current situation is playing into the hands of the US.Freeman also argued that everything the US is currently doing, "rather than accelerate an end to the fighting and some compromise, seems to be aimed at prolonging the fighting [in Ukraine]". He was apparently referring to Washington's push to support Kiev amid Russia's special operation, including with more American arms supplies to the Ukrainian Army.Russia's Special Op in Ukraine The remarks come a few days after Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, announced that a month after the beginning of the special operation, "the Ukrainian Air Force and the system of air defences have been almost completely destroyed" and that "the country's naval forces have ceased to exist".The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.According to the latest information, the Russian military has already destroyed a total of 1,713 tanks, 170 multiple rocket launchers, as well as 715 field artillery pieces and mortars of the Ukrainian armed forces.US Arms Supplies to Ukraine Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the US delivers arms to Ukraine on a daily basis or once every two days, and that Washington's military assistance to Kiev will continue. She added that over the past two weeks, the US has supplied $300 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.This was preceded by CNN citing an unnamed White House source as saying that the Biden administration is considering supplying Ukraine with Switchblade high-precision guided missiles as part of Washington's military assistance.
Retired senior US diplomat Chas Freeman has claimed that America is waging an undeclared war with Russia in Ukraine "to the last Ukrainian" in order to maintain its hegemony in the world.
Commenting on Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine in an interview with the Gray Zone's Aaron Mate, Freeman argued that "this is […] a struggle between the United States and Russia for a sphere of influence that will include Ukraine".
"It's US-Russia. It's not Russia versus Europe", he asserted. According to the retired diplomat, the current situation is playing into the hands of the US.
"We are engaged […] in a proxy war, and we're selling a lot of weapons. That makes arms manufacturers happy. We're supporting a valiant resistance, which gives politicians something to crow about. We're going against an officially designated enemy, Russia, which makes us feel vindicated. So, from the point of view of those with these self-interested views of the issue, this is a freebie", he stated.
Freeman also argued that everything the US is currently doing, "rather than accelerate an end to the fighting and some compromise, seems to be aimed at prolonging the fighting [in Ukraine]". He was apparently referring to Washington's push to support Kiev amid Russia's special operation, including with more American arms supplies to the Ukrainian Army.
Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
The remarks come a few days after Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, announced that a month after the beginning of the special operation,
"the Ukrainian Air Force and the system of air defences have been almost completely destroyed" and that "the country's naval forces have ceased to exist".
The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.
According to the latest information, the Russian military has already destroyed a total of 1,713 tanks, 170 multiple rocket launchers, as well as 715 field artillery pieces and mortars of the Ukrainian armed forces.
US Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki
told reporters that the US delivers arms to Ukraine on a daily basis or once every two days, and that Washington's military assistance to Kiev will continue. She added that over the past two weeks, the US has supplied $300 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.
This was preceded by CNN citing an unnamed White House source as saying that the Biden administration is considering supplying Ukraine with Switchblade high-precision guided missiles as part of Washington's military assistance.
