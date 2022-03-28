International
About 40 Vehicles Collide on Snowy Highway in Pennsylvania
About 40 Vehicles Collide on Snowy Highway in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 40 vehicles have collided on a snowy highway in the US state of Pennsylvania, the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management...
A snow squall is likely to have clouded visibility and contributed to the accident, according to the officials.Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned of "numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.""The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, calling on drivers to gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.No fatalities have been reported, but Blickley said that about 20 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.
About 40 Vehicles Collide on Snowy Highway in Pennsylvania

22:18 GMT 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE MOYE An out-of-control vehicle approaches a driver that stepped out, amid a pileup during snow and fog on I-81 North, in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 28, 2022
An out-of-control vehicle approaches a driver that stepped out, amid a pileup during snow and fog on I-81 North, in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE MOYE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 40 vehicles have collided on a snowy highway in the US state of Pennsylvania, the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said on Monday.
A snow squall is likely to have clouded visibility and contributed to the accident, according to the officials.
"We had an accident that started around 10.30 this morning with approximately 40 vehicles involved," John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the agency, said.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned of "numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility."
"The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, calling on drivers to gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.
No fatalities have been reported, but Blickley said that about 20 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.
