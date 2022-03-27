International
The right-wing former TV presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Zemmour - Video

19:55 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 19:56 GMT 27.03.2022)
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANNFrench far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, attends a rally on the Trocadero square, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France March 27, 2022.
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, attends a rally on the Trocadero square, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France March 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of Eric Zemmour’s supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to elect a new president.
The right-wing former TV presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.
The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.
