Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Zemmour - Video

PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of Eric Zemmour’s supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International
The right-wing former TV presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.
19:55 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 19:56 GMT 27.03.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of Eric Zemmour’s supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to elect a new president.
The right-wing former TV presenter
and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.
The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.