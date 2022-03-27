https://sputniknews.com/20220327/thousands-rally-in-paris-in-support-of-right-wing-presidential-candidate-zemmour---video-1094244009.html

Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Zemmour - Video

Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Zemmour - Video

PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of Eric Zemmour's supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to...

The right-wing former TV presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.

