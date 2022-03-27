https://sputniknews.com/20220327/second-black-box-from-crashed-boeing-737-plane-found-in-china-reports-say-1094230325.html

Second Black Box From Crashed Boeing 737 Plane Found in China, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The second "black box", the flight data recorder, has been found at the Boeing 737 crash site in southern China, CCTV reports. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

Flight MU5735 of China Eastern Airlines was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou on Monday when it nosedived and crashed in a remote, mountainous region. The cause of the deadly crash is yet to be determined.CCTV said on Sunday that the second "black box" from the Boeing 737 passenger aircraft was found at the crash site.There were 132 people on board the plane, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members.On Saturday, China's civil aviation authorities said that the plane crash left no survivors.The cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 aircraft was found on Wednesday.

