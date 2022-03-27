https://sputniknews.com/20220327/russian-ambassador-summoned-by-czech-foreign-ministry-1094228195.html

Russian Ambassador Summoned by Czech Foreign Ministry

Russian Ambassador Summoned by Czech Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T00:30+0000

2022-03-27T00:30+0000

2022-03-27T00:30+0000

czech republic

russian ambassador

tensions

ukraine

russian diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082658182_0:110:3249:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_d7de5a0ae216f7021bc92f1bd08bbc94.jpg

"This evening, Deputy [Foreign] Minister Martin Smolek summoned the Russian Ambassador to protest against Russian provocations against diplomatic staff of the Czech Embassy in Moscow. Such unacceptable acts contradict the duties of the Russian Federation under the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday night.Earlier on Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that there was already no room for further reduction of the Russian diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic since 14 Russian diplomats had already left the country.The West scaled up its pressure on Moscow after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The move came after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, russian ambassador, tensions, ukraine, russian diplomats