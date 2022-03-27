https://sputniknews.com/20220327/regime-change-in-russia-not-one-of-natos-goals-germans-scholz-says-1094247506.html

‘Regime Change’ in Russia Not One of NATO’s Goals, German's Scholz Says

‘Regime Change’ in Russia Not One of NATO’s Goals, German's Scholz Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says NATO does not have a goal of implementing a "regime change" in Russia. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T23:49+0000

2022-03-27T23:49+0000

2022-03-27T23:49+0000

russia

us

putin

olaf scholz

regime change

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094159333_0:108:3259:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_83c591165b6afd958f5d441f88dece9e.jpg

"This is not the objective of NATO, nor that of the US president", Scholz said in an interview with the German ARD broadcaster, adding that he had discussed the issue with US President Joe Biden at the White House and both of the leaders agreed that a "regime change" in Russia is not a NATO policy goal.Scholz added that Germany supports the spread of democracy but believes that it is up to the people and nations to fight for it.The chancellor also said that Germany will work on eliminating dependence on Russian energy imports and expects its dependence on Russian coal and oil to significantly diminish already this year.Asked by a reporter whether he was calling for a "regime change," Biden said "No," when leaving a church service in Washington on Sunday.The West scaled up its pressure on Moscow after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The move came after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220327/macron-warns-not-to-escalate-either-in-words-or-actions-after-bidens-verbal-assault-on-putin--1094240637.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, putin, olaf scholz, regime change, nato