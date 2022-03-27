https://sputniknews.com/20220327/poll-over-half-of-french-believes-at-least-one-argument-justyfying-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-1094239390.html
Poll: 52% of French Citizens Believe at Least One Argument Justifying Russian Special Op in Ukraine
Poll: 52% of French Citizens Believe at Least One Argument Justifying Russian Special Op in Ukraine
13:44 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 27.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of the French people believe at least one of the Russian theses regarding its military operation in Ukraine, a new survey carried out by Ifop pollster for the French broadcaster CNews revealed on Sunday.
According to the poll, 52% of the respondents believe at least one of the Russian arguments about the origins of the war in Ukraine, for example, 28% think that the military operation is supported by Russian-speaking Ukrainians who want to free themselves from persecution, and 10% are convinced that Ukraine is currently governed by a "junta" infiltrated by neo-Nazi
movements.
It is noted that the most receptive to the speeches of Russian President Vladimir Putin were supporters of the Jean-Luc Melenchon, the presidential candidate of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.
The poll by Ifop was conducted during this week.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation
to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.