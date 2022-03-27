International
Poll: 52% of French Citizens Believe at Least One Argument Justifying Russian Special Op in Ukraine
13:44 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 27.03.2022)
© RIA Novosti / Go to the photo bankRussian T-72B3 Tank During the V-Day Parade, Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the WWII in Moscow. 24 June 2020
Russian T-72B3 Tank During the V-Day Parade, Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the WWII in Moscow. 24 June 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of the French people believe at least one of the Russian theses regarding its military operation in Ukraine, a new survey carried out by Ifop pollster for the French broadcaster CNews revealed on Sunday.
According to the poll, 52% of the respondents believe at least one of the Russian arguments about the origins of the war in Ukraine, for example, 28% think that the military operation is supported by Russian-speaking Ukrainians who want to free themselves from persecution, and 10% are convinced that Ukraine is currently governed by a "junta" infiltrated by neo-Nazi movements.
It is noted that the most receptive to the speeches of Russian President Vladimir Putin were supporters of the Jean-Luc Melenchon, the presidential candidate of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.
© Alexandr Maksimenko / Go to the photo bankAzov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
The poll by Ifop was conducted during this week.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
