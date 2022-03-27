https://sputniknews.com/20220327/poll-over-half-of-french-believes-at-least-one-argument-justyfying-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-1094239390.html

Poll: 52% of French Citizens Believe at Least One Argument Justifying Russian Special Op in Ukraine

Poll: 52% of French Citizens Believe at Least One Argument Justifying Russian Special Op in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of the French people believe at least one of the Russian theses regarding its military operation in Ukraine, a new survey... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T13:44+0000

2022-03-27T13:44+0000

2022-03-27T13:46+0000

russia

ukraine

france

europe

poll

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/77/1079707799_0:60:3073:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_871eccf9a00565222873fd383cc87f0d.jpg

According to the poll, 52% of the respondents believe at least one of the Russian arguments about the origins of the war in Ukraine, for example, 28% think that the military operation is supported by Russian-speaking Ukrainians who want to free themselves from persecution, and 10% are convinced that Ukraine is currently governed by a "junta" infiltrated by neo-Nazi movements.It is noted that the most receptive to the speeches of Russian President Vladimir Putin were supporters of the Jean-Luc Melenchon, the presidential candidate of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.The poll by Ifop was conducted during this week.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, france, europe, poll, special operation