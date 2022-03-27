Search Vessels on Duty After Sea Mine Neutralised in Bosphorus, Turkish Minister Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220327/no-emergency-in-black-sea-mine-search-vessels-on-duty-turkish-minister-says-1094233741.html

On Saturday, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait.The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralise the mine-like object and shortly after the movement of ships was restored. However, a few hours later, a second mine-like object was found in the waters of the Bosporus Strait.Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnoe since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.

