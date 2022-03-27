International
'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video
'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video
The 45th claimed on Saturday that President Putin "cannot remain in power." Amid the domestic and international backlash over the comments, US officials are...
US President Joe Biden now claims he did not call for a regime change in Russia. Biden caused a firestorm after his speech in Warsaw on Saturday, which he finished with rather a bold statement. Even close allies, not to mention Republicans within the US, have considered his words destabilizing.In a desperate attempt to "explain" what Biden had meant, a White House official said that the US president was only suggesting that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," with US diplomatic staff denying that Washington has a policy/goal of a regime change in Russia. Biden's words, however, seem to have sowed doubt in the minds of many Americans and those abroad.
'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video

23:27 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 23:41 GMT 27.03.2022)
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTSU.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for Mass in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for Mass in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
The 45th claimed on Saturday that President Putin "cannot remain in power." Amid the domestic and international backlash over the comments, US officials are now trying to soften his words, but the damage has already been done.
US President Joe Biden now claims he did not call for a regime change in Russia.

Mr. President were you calling for a regime change?" a reporter asked Biden as he was. Biden answered, "No."

Biden caused a firestorm after his speech in Warsaw on Saturday, which he finished with rather a bold statement. Even close allies, not to mention Republicans within the US, have considered his words destabilizing.
In a desperate attempt to "explain" what Biden had meant, a White House official said that the US president was only suggesting that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," with US diplomatic staff denying that Washington has a policy/goal of a regime change in Russia. Biden's words, however, seem to have sowed doubt in the minds of many Americans and those abroad.
