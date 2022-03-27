'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video
Mr. President were you calling for a regime change?" a reporter asked Biden as he was. Biden answered, "No."
Reporter : Mr. President were calling for Regime to be Changed ?— Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) March 27, 2022
Biden : NO!
"For god's sake this man can not remain in power!"— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 26, 2022
After denying NATO enlargement has anything to do with destabilizing Russia, Biden closes his Poland address with a stentorian demand for regime change in Moscow.
now WH official walks back Biden remark:— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 26, 2022
"The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change."
suggests it was a significant lapse in discipline by Biden
Biden has lost his mind.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 26, 2022
In Poland, he mistakenly told U.S. troops they were being deployed to Ukraine while also calling for regime change in Russia.
The White House attempted to walk back these gaffes but it’s too late.
We know Biden is a risk to our national security.
Here we go again… another regime change war. The target? Nuclear-armed Russia.— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 27, 2022
Biden: “For God's sake, this man [Putin] cannot remain in power.”
Regime change is the true intent of Biden Admin’s policies, which will have catastrophic consequences for Americans and world. pic.twitter.com/iOfCbcxOxQ