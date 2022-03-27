https://sputniknews.com/20220327/no-biden-walks-back-his-calls-for-regime-change-in-russia---video-1094246843.html

'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video

'No': Biden Walks Back His Calls For Regime Change in Russia - Video

The 45th claimed on Saturday that President Putin "cannot remain in power." Amid the domestic and international backlash over the comments, US officials are... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T23:27+0000

2022-03-27T23:27+0000

2022-03-27T23:41+0000

viral

us

joe biden

vladimir putin

russia

regime change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094246466_0:69:3073:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_06b9719e8e38f55f3a98f21367a6adff.jpg

US President Joe Biden now claims he did not call for a regime change in Russia. Biden caused a firestorm after his speech in Warsaw on Saturday, which he finished with rather a bold statement. Even close allies, not to mention Republicans within the US, have considered his words destabilizing.In a desperate attempt to "explain" what Biden had meant, a White House official said that the US president was only suggesting that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," with US diplomatic staff denying that Washington has a policy/goal of a regime change in Russia. Biden's words, however, seem to have sowed doubt in the minds of many Americans and those abroad.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, us, joe biden, vladimir putin, russia, regime change