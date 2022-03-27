https://sputniknews.com/20220327/manchester-united-star-tahith-chong-robbed-by-masked-gang-at-his-own-house-report-says-1094236017.html
Manchester United Star Tahith Chong Robbed by Masked Gang at His Own House, Report Says
According to the report, the robbers mocked Chong over his poor security. A source said they "seemed like they had done it before, possibly to other players".
Tahith Chong, a Birmingham City player on loan from Manchester United, was robbed at knifepoint in his own house after a masked gang broke into his home on 16 January, The Sun reported, citing a source.The Dutch player was at his home in Sale, Greater Manchester, when three balaclava-wearing men broke in and put knives to his throat, demanding valuable items - jewellery, watches, and women's designer bags.Police were called after the incident and are said to have warned the player that the criminals might have monitored his social media, looking for valuable items.This became the fifth burglary of a home owned by a Manchester United or Man City player since Christmas, the report suggested. Previously, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Joao Cancelo, and Victor Lindelof also had their homes raided in recent months.
Tahith Chong, a Birmingham City player on loan from Manchester United
, was robbed at knifepoint in his own house after a masked gang broke into his home on 16 January, The Sun reported, citing a source.
The Dutch player was at his home in Sale, Greater Manchester, when three balaclava-wearing men broke in and put knives to his throat, demanding valuable items - jewellery, watches, and women's designer bags.
“He was woken to the sight of three armed men in balaclavas holding knives to his throat. They also shone torches in his eyes and ordered him to get up and give them items, including watches", the source said.
Police were called after the incident and are said to have warned the player that the criminals might have monitored his social media, looking for valuable items.
“It seemed like they knew what they were doing and what they were after. They knew who the player was and were calling him by his name. And they even told him that he really needed to improve his security or risked it happening again", the source added.
This became the fifth burglary of a home owned by a Manchester United or Man City player since Christmas, the report suggested. Previously, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Joao Cancelo, and Victor Lindelof also had their homes raided in recent months.