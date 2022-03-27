https://sputniknews.com/20220327/manchester-united-star-tahith-chong-robbed-by-masked-gang-at-his-own-house-report-says-1094236017.html

Manchester United Star Tahith Chong Robbed by Masked Gang at His Own House, Report Says

According to the report, the robbers mocked Chong over his poor security. A source said they "seemed like they had done it before, possibly to other players".

Tahith Chong, a Birmingham City player on loan from Manchester United, was robbed at knifepoint in his own house after a masked gang broke into his home on 16 January, The Sun reported, citing a source.The Dutch player was at his home in Sale, Greater Manchester, when three balaclava-wearing men broke in and put knives to his throat, demanding valuable items - jewellery, watches, and women's designer bags.Police were called after the incident and are said to have warned the player that the criminals might have monitored his social media, looking for valuable items.This became the fifth burglary of a home owned by a Manchester United or Man City player since Christmas, the report suggested. Previously, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Joao Cancelo, and Victor Lindelof also had their homes raided in recent months.

